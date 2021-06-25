The Inanity of Trump's Campaign to Overturn the Election | RealClearPolitics

In October 2006, just as bankers all over Wall Street were realizing that maybe, just maybe, they should be a little more circumspect about their adventures in subprime-mortgage bundling, some financiers at Goldman Sachs dreamed up a code for use in email: LDL. “Let’s discuss live.” In one notorious example, someone on the mortgage-securities desk mentioned Goldman’s urgent need to sell off “junk nobody was dumb enough to take the first time around.” His superior shot back, “LDL.”