The New York Times's Blindness to What It's Become | RealClearPolitics

Psychologists define projection as “the defense mechanism by which unacceptable psychological impulses and traits in oneself are attributed to others.” Proust evoked it in lyrical fashion: “It is the tragedy of other people that they are merely showcases for the very perishable collections of one’s own mind.” We demonstrate the concept whenever we accuse someone of exhibiting shameful or unpleasant qualities that we possess ourselves or when we claim that someone is practicing the same dynamic on us. Projection has become such a familiar mental process that you would think professional journalists, well-versed in the devious byways traveled by the human mind, would, at least in the course of the editing process, recognize it when they see it.