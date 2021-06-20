 Becoming a Father Is the Best Sacrifice You'll Ever Make | RealClearPolitics

Becoming a Father Is the Best Sacrifice You'll Ever Make

Matt Purple, The Spectator June 20, 2021

They say immersion journalism is dead, but I just might have proven them wrong. The night before I wrote this column, I took on a most unfamiliar role, one my wife has been playing for the past two months: waking up in the night to take care of our baby son. We recently started bottle-feeding him, which allowed me to overcome my, er, biological inabilities in this department. This won’t be so bad, I thought around 5 a.m., as I sat in the dark while he cooed and sucked down formula.

 

