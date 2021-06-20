America's Hollow Embrace of Juneteenth | RealClearPolitics

When Gordon Granger’s second stroke killed him in 1876, the 54-year-old Union Army officer had earned a reputation as a Civil War hero whose bosses couldn’t stand him. Ulysses S. Grant thought he was impudent and abrasive. William Tecumseh Sherman was annoyed that he always seemed to be sick and taking time off, including a two-year absence when he was supposed to be overseeing the District of New Mexico, where he would eventually die. His last breath was almost a mercy. He’d gone blind in one eye, had acute retinitis, and regularly coughed up blood because of various lung ailments inflamed by the dry desert air. He might’ve rested easier knowing how he’d be memorialized in the days and weeks after his death: not as the guy who regularly pissed off his superiors, but as the officer who led reinforcements to rescue George H. Thomas’s troops during the Battle of Chickamauga in 1863, the Civil War’s second-bloodiest battle, preventing one of the Union’s costliest defeats from becoming a catastrophic one.