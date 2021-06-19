Republicans Gain With Non-College Voters of Color | RealClearPolitics

Every election forces us to re-examine many of the assumptions we've been making about voting behavior. The 2016 election brought a recognition of the 'education gap' among white voters — those with a college degree preferring Democrats and those without voting overwhelming Republican. But, even as pollsters and pundits admitted that not weighing on education was a significant source of error in polling in 2016, there was little effort made to examine whether this same dynamic was showing up among voters of color.