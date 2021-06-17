The Battle of Bunker Hill Still Holds Lessons for Today | RealClearPolitics

On June 17, we mark an important and overlooked day in American history, the Battle of Bunker Hill. On this day in 1775, Englishmen began shooting each at each other; it had begun weeks before at Lexington and Concord, but was done in earnest upon the slopes of Breed’s Hill in what would be the first set battle of the American Revolution. As with so much of our almost 250-year legacy, there are lessons to be drawn from our past for our present, as well as from the men and women who enabled such lessons.