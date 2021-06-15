Dems Trapped in Progressive Echo Chamber | RealClearPolitics

The reason Democrats in Washington are increasingly frustrated is that their legislative ambitions far outstrip their congressional majorities. They have no majority at all in the U.S. Senate -- it is evenly divided, 50-50, between Republicans and Democrats -- and depend on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. They have a tiny majority in the House. That makes everything hard and gives extraordinary power to any Democrat, like Senator Joe Manchin, who can threaten to abandon the party and sink Democratic hopes on any particular issue.