Kamala Harris Is in a Really Tough Spot | RealClearPolitics

Kamala Harris Is in a Really Tough Spot

Raul Reyes, CNN June 11, 2021

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

This week, Vice President Kamala Harris learned that three little words can cause a lot of damage. On her first vice presidential trip abroad, Harris stoked controversy when she spoke at a news conference in Guatemala and told potential migrants, "do not come." She warned that would-be migrants would be turned back at the US' southern border, adding, "So let's discourage our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey."
 

 

