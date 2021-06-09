Expand Policing Now? Hell No | RealClearPolitics

From an increase in gun violence to a rise in hate crimes, our neighbors are deeply concerned with safety. Tragically, we're seeing the NYPD and its allies attempt to seize the moment to push false narratives and policing models that have both failed and harmed our communities — especially communities of color. As a Black woman, mother, social justice activist, and New Yorker, I refuse to let the real pain of this moment serve as justification to pour money into racist and ineffective approaches that further criminalize and destabilize communities of color. We need leaders who will divest from a bloated and failing police budget and invest in the resources that actually keep people safe.