Is Biden Setting Harris Up for Failure in 2024? | RealClearPolitics

Is Biden Setting Harris Up for Failure in 2024?

Peter Funt, USA Today June 8, 2021

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

As Vice President Kamala Harris jets back this week from talks on immigration policy in Mexico and Guatemala, she might want to review a memo Vice President Walter Mondale sent his boss, Jimmy Carter, in 1976. “Defining an appropriate and meaningful role for the Vice President has been a problem throughout the history of this country,” Mondale wrote. “While custom and statute have changed the office gradually over 200 years, generally speaking, the Vice President has performed a role characterized by ambiguity, disappointment, and even antagonism.”

