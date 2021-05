Memorial Day is the only true American people's holiday. Major General John A. Logan is credited with the 1868 General Order 11 establishing May 30 as the official Decoration Day at National Cemeteries, but it rested solely on citizens to keep it, and they did for a century without official decree or legislation. It spread from there to include all cemeteries across the nation and some overseas where American airmen, sailors and soldiers were laid to rest.