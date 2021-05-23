Kushner and Trump Look Wiser Than Ever | RealClearPolitics

For the past four years, there was no greater laughingstock in the American foreign policy cognoscenti than Jared Kushner. A full-on consensus reigned that cast the previous administration's Middle East policies as hopelessly ignorant and one-sided, a view that went unchallenged in the smart set's Op-Ed pages. There was no easier laugh to be had, no quicker way to pull a nodding agreement, than to mock the intelligence and good will of the former president's son-in-law, charged with crafting an American peace plan, and obviously in way over his head.