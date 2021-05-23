Joe Biden, Crisis Diplomat | RealClearPolitics

Early on Thursday evening, President Joe Biden made an unexpected appearance at the White House, in front of a press corps that had been hastily called back to work. Welcoming the apparent end of an eleven-day war between Israel and Hamas, Biden announced that a ceasefire had been achieved after rounds of “quiet, relentless diplomacy” by the United States, including six personal calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Friday, Netanyahu—who so closely identified with Biden’s predecessor that he campaigned for reëlection, in 2019, with a giant billboard of himself with Donald Trump—thanked Biden profusely and hailed him as a “friend of many years” who had “unreservedly” stood by Israel.