Israel's Treatment of Palestinians Is Apartheid. Period. | RealClearPolitics

Here’s something that gets lost these days when we talk about the Middle East: There is currently no existential threat to the state of Israel. That’s a matter guaranteed by the United States, whose long-standing technological assistance and diplomatic support guarantees that anyone who seriously messes with the Israelis will face the military and economic wrath of the United States. Even Saudi Arabia, a country once considered to be Israeli’s lifelong archenemy, is on side these days.Read Full Article »