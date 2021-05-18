When the Media Can't Move On | RealClearPolitics

Republicans on Capitol Hill are alarmed, to say the least, by the agenda proposed by President Joe Biden and Democrats. That is why so many GOP lawmakers are eager to move beyond replaying the 2020 election and get down to the business of stopping Biden's plans to -- in the GOP view -- recklessly spend trillions of dollars, wreck the economy, declare open borders, worsen the racial divide, and mishandle a tense Middle East, not to mention pack the Supreme Court and make Washington DC a state.