To Hell With the Oscars | RealClearPolitics

The Oscars, the oldest and most popular awards show in existence and historically the second-most-watched annual broadcast next to the Super Bowl, lost 58% of its audience in a single year. But hey, almost no movies were released in 2020, so no wonder nobody wanted to watch, right? That’s what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which produces the Oscars show for ABC, would want you to think… But in truth, the Oscars have been dying for more than a decade. In 2010, 41.6 million people watched. In 2021, that number was 9.8 million.