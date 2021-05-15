 Progressive Apple Valley Hypocrites Claim Another Scalp | RealClearPolitics

Progressive Apple Valley Hypocrites Claim Another Scalp

Matt Taibbi, Substack May 15, 2021

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

I’m biased, because I know Antonio Garcia-Martinez and something like the same thing once happened to me, but the decision by Apple to bend to a posse of internal complainers and fire him over a passage in a five-year-old book is ridiculous hypocrisy. Hypocrisy by the complainers, and defamatory cowardice by the bosses — about right for the Invasion of the Body Snatchers-style era of timorous conformity and duncecap monoculture the woke mobs at these places are trying to build as their new Jerusalem.

 

