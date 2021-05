Last Thursday into Friday, four New Yorkers were shot dead, in four incidents, within 24 hours — followed on Saturday by a triple shooting in Times Square. This is 1980s-level crime, and the city is getting used to it with alarming alacrity. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s answer to this is that there’s not much we can do. “Our entire lives were turned upside down, a global pandemic, a perfect storm,” he says.