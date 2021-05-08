GA Voters Support Voting Law, Oppose Corporate Meddling | RealClearPolitics

We recently wrote about national polling showing plurality support for Georgia's new elections law, as well as national data tracking the public's paltry appetite for corporations using their influence to wade into cultural and political skirmishes. One issue set on which there is pretty clearly a large "silent majority" is wokeness and ubiquitous political correctness. That reality played out in the aforementioned nationwide polling, and it's been replicated in a new survey of Georgia voters. After weeks of unhinged attacks, disgraceful demagoguery, outright lies and racial bullying – led by the state's top Democrats, and the president of the United States – more Peach Staters support the law than oppose it. And this is an interesting twist: