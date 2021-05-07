Facebook Should Make Trump's Ban Permanent | RealClearPolitics

Facebook's Oversight Board has upheld the site's decision to restrict former President Donald Trump's access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account, given that "the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great." However, Facebook and the Board should go farther and institute a permanent ban of Trump's account. The risks inherent in allowing Trump to have a Facebook account remain: if he uses it to stoke Covid-19 misinformation his postings could indirectly contribute to hundreds -- if not thousands -- of deaths.