 A Blueprint for Fighting Critical Race Theory in Schools | RealClearPolitics

A Blueprint for Fighting Critical Race Theory in Schools

Dana Loesch, Newsweek May 7, 2021

A Blueprint for Fighting Critical Race Theory in Schools
On Saturday, parents of various ethnicities, faiths and ideologies scored a victory against Marxist critical race theory in highly publicized school board races in the Dallas suburb of Southlake. Organized and conscientious parents voted in new board members committed to resisting left-wing indoctrination with landslides of nearly 70 percent. As parents across the country fight back against attempts to institutionalize critical race theory in their children's schools, Southlake developed a blueprint for winning back our school districts.

 

