What's Rep. Cheney's Endgame? | RealClearPolitics

On Monday morning, a political action committee for Donald Trump—a film extra who served as president of the United States from 2017 to 2021—released a statement saying that “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” The rebranding edict was directed to no one in particular. But among the prominent politicians who chose to respond to it was Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking member and chair of the House Republican conference, the most Trumpy bloc of elected officials in Washington.