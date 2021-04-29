Biden Extends Covid 'Crisis' to Ram Thru Left-Wing Policies | RealClearPolitics

Just last week, this newsletter noted that the Biden White House has a tendency to over-use the word "crisis." Senior staff routinely portray President Joe Biden as facing one crisis after another. Indeed, the administration came into office declaring that the nation faced four simultaneous crises -- the COVID pandemic crisis, the related economic crisis, the climate crisis, and the racial equity crisis. Declaring so many crises allowed the White House to portray Biden as a president heroically battling enormous odds, even as it tended to exaggerate the problems facing the United States.