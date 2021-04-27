Inflation Might Bring Down Biden: Republicans, Take Heed | RealClearPolitics

A specter is haunting the Democratic Party — the specter of inflation. Inflation is an insidious tax that robs the poor and the middle class. It favors the U.S. government, the world’s biggest debtor, because the government expects to pay back its creditors in Monopoly money. It crushes the real earnings of the vast majority of American households and destroys their savings. That’s what the Democratics are up to. And that’s what might bring them down–just as 12% inflation brought down Jimmy Carter in 1980.