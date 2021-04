Ma’Khia Bryant should be alive. But she was shot and killed this week by a police officer responding to a 911 call placed by an unidentified caller reporting someone trying to stab her. There are many people who say that "we don’t yet know all the facts” to justify the murder of a child placed in the care of the state. But I know there can be no justification because I was just like Ma’Khia when I was her age.