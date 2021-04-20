 What the Chauvin Judge Got So Wrong About Rep. Waters | RealClearPolitics

What the Chauvin Judge Got So Wrong About Rep. Waters

Errol Louis, CNN April 20, 2021

What the Chauvin Judge Got So Wrong About Rep. Waters
(Court TV via AP, Pool)

Judge Peter Cahill was way, way out of line to suggest Monday that the words of Rep. Maxine Waters -- one of many leaders calling for protests against police killings and racial injustice -- violated her oath of office and might somehow poison the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, writes Errol Louis. Polite, respectful demonstrators don't get notice, don't get heard and often don't get results. Non-violent civil disobedience, on the other hand, has a venerable history of changing minds and transforming society.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site