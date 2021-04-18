The Myth of the Dangerous Traffic Stop Is Killing Black Men | RealClearPolitics

On Sunday, a police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, after pulling him over for hanging an air freshener from his rearview mirror. Wright’s death is just the latest instance of police assaulting and killing drivers—specifically, Black men who pose no danger—following a routine traffic stop. Philando Castile, Walter Scott, and Sam Dubose were all shot and killed by police after a traffic stop; none of them posed any danger to the officers who took their lives.