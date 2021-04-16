 The GOP's Barebones America | RealClearPolitics

The GOP's Barebones America

Sarah Jones, New York Magazine April 16, 2021

(AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Someone has to care for your children, your parents, and someday, you. Absent this person, who steps in? A relative, maybe, if they’ve got the time. Otherwise you’re on your own, left to sort out the burden of care with whatever resources you possess. Should those resources be plentiful, you’ll be fine. If they aren’t, you’re in trouble. You’ll have to leave work to care for your children. Your parents will depend entirely on you. And as you age, no one will be there to nurse you.

