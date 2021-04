As a person in my 70s, I cannot remember when Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was not a prominent public figure well known in this country and much of the world. It does not seem like 70 years ago when my mother took my brother and me to see Princess Elizabeth and her almost new husband pass by on their way to look at E.P. Taylor’s racehorses at Windfields Farm, now the Toronto community of Don Mills. What an astonishing life was his.