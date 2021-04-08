GOP Must Understand Corporations Are Its Enemy | RealClearPolitics

Old habits die hard, and now it's time for the GOP's habitual support of big business to die, and to die hard. Look around – the corporations have decided it’s a great time to use their power against us. There used to be a kind of gentleman’s agreement – they stay out of our business and we stay out of theirs. But they broke that agreement. They decided to go all in. And it’s no coincidence that the political positions they have taken conform exactly to those of the Democrat Party. So, the hell with them.