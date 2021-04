Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, to borrow a phrase from the late singer Tom Petty, is free fallin'. Gaetz, a loyal foot soldier for former President Donald Trump and a Fox News darling, is engulfed in a scandal. The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz engaged in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl, whether he was involved with other young women, and whether he broke federal sex trafficking and prostitution laws, according to people briefed on the matter.