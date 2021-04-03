 Pandemic Is Entering a 'Tornado' Phase in America | RealClearPolitics

Pandemic Is Entering a 'Tornado' Phase in America

Alexis Madrigal, The Atlantic April 3, 2021

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

After more than a year of pandemic, after months of an aggressive vaccination campaign, the United States should finally be better positioned to protect itself against the coronavirus. Nearly all of our long-term-care residents are vaccinated. Tens of millions of other people have been vaccinated, and tens of millions more have some level of immunity from previous infection. With more people protected, a new surge could behave differently, but early signals from the states with rising case numbers suggest that this will not universally be the case.

 

