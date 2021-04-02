GA Election Law Illustrates Importance of H.R. 1 | RealClearPolitics

Last Thursday, March 25, 2021, the Republican Georgia governor signed SB202, which changes the state’s election code to prevent a repeat of what occurred in November 2020 and January 2021, when the state voted Democratic for president for the first time in 28 years and for the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2000 by intentionally erecting barriers to the rights of African Americans, Latinx, other persons of color, young persons, and seniors and the disabled to exercise the most precious and fundamental of all rights, the right to vote.