Earlier this month, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-South Dakota) tweeted that she was “excited” to sign House Bill 1217, legislation that would ban biological men from participating in girls’ sports in her state. But two weeks later, she changed her mind, announcing that she would instead be issuing a “style and form” veto of the bill. And on Monday, after these “style and form” changes failed to pass the South Dakota House of Representatives, Noem officially vetoed the bill.