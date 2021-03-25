How Republican Disinformation Poses Challenge for Biden | RealClearPolitics

The Biden Administration is accomplishing much, and quickly, with the passage of a nearly two-trillion-dollar relief package, and the President’s announcement that he will order states to offer universal vaccine access by May 1st. He is resuming efforts to combat climate change, expand access to health insurance, and energize American diplomacy. Holding power in Congress by the thinnest of margins, Democrats face pressure to deliver clear proof of success before the 2022 campaign season begins. They are counting on policy successes, a sturdy economy, and a return to some measure of normalcy to lift their prospects in the midterms, when the party in power often loses seats.