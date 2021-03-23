How Trump Got Vaccines Right, and Europe Fell Far Behind | RealClearPolitics

In a deep dive article published over the weekend, the New York Times chronicles some important lessons from the ongoing Coronavirus vaccine distribution saga. The Washington Examiner's Byron York summarizes the findings with three take-aways: First, "Trump's leadership on vaccine was vastly better than anyone in Europe." Second, "when it came to a vaccine, Britain was smart to leave the EU." Third, elite opinion was "dreadfully wrong" on both counts. The piece begins with a vignette of President Trump fielding calls from European leaders desperate for advice about how they might belatedly replicate some of America's success in this critical area.