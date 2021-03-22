Interview With Donald J. Trump | RealClearPolitics

The mainstream media is broken. Groupthink, fake news, and distrust are just a few words to describe it. Too many journalists now bow to the pressure of political correctness instead of standing tall for the truth. That is why Americans don't know who to trust. The Truth with Lisa Boothe will cut through the noise and get straight to the heart of what actually matters. As a former pollster and political adviser, and now a commentator for Fox News, Lisa has a deep understanding of the political and legislative impact of the hottest issues. That is why she has earned the trust of Fox News viewers and a reputation of being a fearless truth teller. The Truth with Lisa Boothe will not be beholden to anyone.