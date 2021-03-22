Immigration Is Not a 'Crisis' | RealClearPolitics

The border is not in crisis. The current increase in unaccompanied children and asylum-seekers on the Southern border, rather, is a continuation of a trend that has gone on for more than half a decade, worsened in this case by a range of factors, most significantly two devastating hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic. This has not stopped right-wing politicians and media outlet from using this moment to stoke the fears and racial anxieties that have served them well in the past, putting President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda in even more peril than it already was.