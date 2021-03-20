The Fake Feminists Fighting the Equality Act | RealClearPolitics

Everyone pretends to care about women when it’s convenient. Take Senator Josh Hawley, who has a point to prove and along with it, a newfound respect for the ladies. Hawley, like the rest of his party, opposes the Equality Act, which would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. That would protect queer and trans women, but they are women Hawley hates, and so the Equality Act must fall. But even in today’s GOP, that truth is a little gauche. Hawley needs a different justification. Fortunately, journalist Abigail Shrier has given him one.