Dems Starting to Realize Florida's DeSantis Got Covid Right? | RealClearPolitics

A coda to yesterday's post about the recent Associated Press story contrasting the divergent pandemic mitigation efforts of California and Florida, which took starkly different policy paths on restrictions, then ended up in nearly the exact same place on COVID -- and distinctly different places on the economy and other key measures. Despite "almost identical" health outcomes, per the AP, California has destroyed far more jobs and businesses, with unemployment jumping sharply, and in-person classroom instruction is among the worst in the nation.