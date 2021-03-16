U.S. Military: Social Justice Warriors | RealClearPolitics

I still struggle to process the meaning of the Pentagon’s propaganda blitzkrieg against Tucker Carlson. Even if you think Carlson is wrong in his criticism of the woke military (see here for some of it), the fact that the Defense Department has reacted so aggressively is extraordinarily troubling. I would have been troubled by it had the DoD hit out at left-wing media critics like this. But to my knowledge, they never have. They reserved this kind of response for a conservative media figure who questioned the military’s new wokeness. This tells us something.