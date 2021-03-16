 There Goes the Neighborhood School | RealClearPolitics

There Goes the Neighborhood School

Kay Hymowitz, City Journal March 16, 2021

There Goes the Neighborhood School
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

I’ve always been a sucker for the romance of the neighborhood school. When I was a child, I walked by myself to the old stone building in suburban Philadelphia that housed the nearest elementary school. I memorized multiplication tables and traced cursive letters in classes filled with kids who lived within a mile or so of me; I ate after-school snacks in their kitchens, and on snow days, met up with them for sledding on a hill that our older brothers and sisters had told us about before they started acting cool. This all sounds like cornball nostalgia, I know, but a neighborhood school really does have the potential to turn strangers into neighbors and friends.

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site