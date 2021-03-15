 Hyped as a Return to Truthfulness, Biden Admin Is Anything But | RealClearPolitics

Joe Concha, The Hill March 15, 2021

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Some of the media fact-checkers apparently are finally waking up. Distorting facts has been all the rage for a Biden administration that was billed from the beginning as the most honest team assembled since the days of George Washington. The falsifications came to a loud head during the president's scripted address to the nation on Thursday night, which the Washington Post described as "heavy on emotion and hope, but light on facts." The New York Times said Biden "exaggerated elements of the coronavirus pandemic," among other things.

 

