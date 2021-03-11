The Rigorous Empathy of 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry' | RealClearPolitics

We began seated in the garden of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle’s mutual “friend.” You didn’t have to be familiar with royal protocol regarding makeup to understand the significance of Markle’s look: with her waterline deeply blackened, something we haven’t seen since her “Suits” days, she gave off the esprit of a young woman whose capacity for placation had been tapped out. Markle and Oprah sat across from each other, Markle’s husband, Harry, not yet summoned. The first hour would be just the two of them. Oprah said that there hadn’t been an agreement between the parties on what would be discussed, and I believed her. Her initial questions were, for the viewer, something of a blitz education in media analysis: What was it like to meet the Queen?