Early in a remarkable interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, née Markle, tried to explain how she had been “confused” about what it meant to marry a prince. “I grew up in L.A., you see celebrities all the time—this is not the same.” Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child—a girl—was sitting with Oprah outdoors in a garden in Montecito, north of Los Angeles.