Sen. Hawley Is 'Not Going Anywhere.' How Did He Get Here? | RealClearPolitics

Most Republicans who spoke at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, avoided acknowledging the events of Jan. 6. But less than 30 seconds into his speech, Sen. Josh Hawley confronted them head on. That day, Hawley said, had underscored the great crisis moment in which Americans currently found themselves. That day, he explained, the mob had come for him. The woke mob, that is. In the weeks since, they had tried to cancel me, censor me, expel me, shut me down.