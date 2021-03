As troubling as they were to hear, Meghan's jaw-dropping claims of disempowerment in her interview with Oprah will likely also send a salutary message we need to hear: becoming a princess is not something our daughters should aspire to, writes Kara Alaimo. The happier ending is in finding a partner, like, apparently, Harry, who is creating a new and better stereotype of a modern prince and husband: emotionally supportive and ready to help his wife.