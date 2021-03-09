 Go Hug a Vaccinated Person Right Now | RealClearPolitics

Go Hug a Vaccinated Person Right Now

Chas Danner, New York Magazine March 9, 2021

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Since the first COVID vaccines were authorized and started going into people’s arms, there’s been a maddening debate about what being vaccinated against the coronavirus would allow people to do. Thanks to confusing coverage — and equally confusing public-health guidance — about vaccine efficacy, herd-immunity thresholds, and the risk of COVID variants, people could be forgiven for assuming that getting vaccinated was not the life-changing opportunity it may have seemed it would be six months ago. Except it is.

 

