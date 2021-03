In the darkest time of COVID, at Gov. Cuomo's famous daily briefings, he would offer grim numbers about virus fatalities, breaking out deaths in hospitals, and deaths in nursing homes. On April 25, he reported 349 hospital deaths and 18 nursing home deaths. On April 26, there were 313 hospital deaths and 24 nursing home deaths. On April 29, 287 hospital deaths and 19 in nursing homes.