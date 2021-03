We were already thinking about Dr. Seuss. On February 26, The Daily Wire informed readers that a Virginia school district was disconnecting its observance of Read Across America Day from Seuss, citing possible racist undertones in his work. "Dr. Seuss Canceled," the headline said. Much more arresting was Tuesday's news that Dr. Seuss Enterprises had decided to cease publication of six of the good Doctor's works because the books contained racist images they could not defend.